CARE Ratings upgrades Aptus Value's outlook to 'positive'

Aptus Value Housing Finance on Saturday announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded company's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the existing rating.

Meanwhile, CARE Ratings reaffirmed its rating on company's long term bank facilities of the company worth Rs 1000 crore at 'CARE A+'. The credit rating agency also reaffirmed its rating on company's non-convertible debentures worth Rs 99.7 crore at 'CARE A+'.

Aptus Value Housing Finance is Chennai based retail focused housing finance company catering to affordable housing segment primarily serving low- and middle-income self-employed customers in the rural and semi-urban markets of India.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 30.6% rise in net profit to Rs 85.26 crore on a 29.4% rise in total income to Rs 203.24 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance ended 1.21% lower at Rs 313.10 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)