Career Point consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.45% to Rs 16.36 croreNet profit of Career Point declined 33.33% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.45% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.63% to Rs 27.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 104.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.3624.22 -32 104.61100.53 4 OPM %32.5832.70 -41.6335.87 - PBDT5.628.38 -33 42.2736.19 17 PBT4.567.29 -37 37.8631.73 19 NP3.545.31 -33 27.1924.14 13
