Career Point consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.45% to Rs 16.36 crore

Net profit of Career Point declined 33.33% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.45% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.63% to Rs 27.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 104.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

