Career Point consolidated net profit rises 46.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.14% to Rs 18.62 crore

Net profit of Career Point rose 46.68% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.14% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.6212.3259.5163.7211.597.9310.596.948.175.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)