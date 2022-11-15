Career Point consolidated net profit rises 46.68% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 51.14% to Rs 18.62 croreNet profit of Career Point rose 46.68% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.14% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.6212.32 51 OPM %59.5163.72 -PBDT11.597.93 46 PBT10.596.94 53 NP8.175.57 47
