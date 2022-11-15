JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Career Point consolidated net profit rises 46.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.14% to Rs 18.62 crore

Net profit of Career Point rose 46.68% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.14% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.6212.32 51 OPM %59.5163.72 -PBDT11.597.93 46 PBT10.596.94 53 NP8.175.57 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU