Caspian Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Caspian Corporate Services declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.150.2033.3340.000.080.090.080.090.060.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)