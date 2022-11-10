Caspian Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Caspian Corporate Services declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.20 -25 OPM %33.3340.00 -PBDT0.080.09 -11 PBT0.080.09 -11 NP0.060.07 -14
