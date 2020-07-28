Cat Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 11.87 croreNet Loss of Cat Technologies reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 58.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.8712.07 -2 58.5558.36 0 OPM %-40.100 --7.910.02 - PBDT-3.640.06 PL -4.11-0.30 -1270 PBT-3.89-0.18 -2061 -5.12-1.26 -306 NP-3.89-0.18 -2061 -5.16-1.31 -294
