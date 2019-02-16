CCL International standalone net profit declines 77.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 9.71 croreNet profit of CCL International declined 77.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.7110.23 -5 OPM %7.9315.35 -PBDT0.711.47 -52 PBT0.161.01 -84 NP0.090.40 -78
