Vallabha Poly-Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
CCL International standalone net profit declines 77.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 9.71 crore

Net profit of CCL International declined 77.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.7110.23 -5 OPM %7.9315.35 -PBDT0.711.47 -52 PBT0.161.01 -84 NP0.090.40 -78

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

