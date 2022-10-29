CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.48% to Rs 506.56 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) rose 17.13% to Rs 57.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.48% to Rs 506.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 336.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales506.56336.63 50 OPM %19.2524.45 -PBDT90.5978.47 15 PBT73.1164.78 13 NP57.7949.34 17
