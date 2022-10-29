CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.48% to Rs 506.56 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 17.13% to Rs 57.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.48% to Rs 506.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 336.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.506.56336.6319.2524.4590.5978.4773.1164.7857.7949.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)