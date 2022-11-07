JUST IN
Nifty November futures trade at premium
CEAT consolidated net profit declines 81.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 2894.48 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 81.35% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 2894.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2451.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2894.482451.76 18 OPM %7.028.99 -PBDT155.83178.69 -13 PBT40.7158.07 -30 NP7.8341.98 -81

