Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 13.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance declined 13.29% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.904.31 -10 OPM %59.4965.66 -PBDT1.752.01 -13 PBT1.711.97 -13 NP1.241.43 -13

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

