Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 17.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.07% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance declined 17.36% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.07% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 14.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.033.61 -16 14.8816.39 -9 OPM %69.9768.70 -63.5865.89 - PBDT1.531.81 -15 7.217.92 -9 PBT1.491.78 -16 7.077.78 -9 NP1.001.21 -17 5.095.56 -8
