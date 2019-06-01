Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 17.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.07% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of declined 17.36% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.07% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 14.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

