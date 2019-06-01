JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 17.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.07% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance declined 17.36% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.07% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 14.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.033.61 -16 14.8816.39 -9 OPM %69.9768.70 -63.5865.89 - PBDT1.531.81 -15 7.217.92 -9 PBT1.491.78 -16 7.077.78 -9 NP1.001.21 -17 5.095.56 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU