Ceeta Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 335.00% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 335.00% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 453.85% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 441.33% to Rs 14.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.480.80 335 14.672.71 441 OPM %8.05-57.50 -7.77-65.31 - PBDT0.780.08 875 3.220.84 283 PBT0.65-0.04 LP 2.710.48 465 NP0.52-0.03 LP 2.160.39 454

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 15:44 IST

