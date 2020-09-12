Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pitti Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter
AYM Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Healthy Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.82% to Rs 33.57 croreNet Loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.82% to Rs 33.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.5752.31 -36 OPM %-22.167.25 -PBDT-7.161.54 PL PBT-9.39-0.43 -2084 NP-9.39-0.43 -2084
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU