Adani Enterprises defence unit acquires 51% stake in PLR Systems
Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.82% to Rs 33.57 crore

Net Loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.82% to Rs 33.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.5752.31 -36 OPM %-22.167.25 -PBDT-7.161.54 PL PBT-9.39-0.43 -2084 NP-9.39-0.43 -2084

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 16:03 IST

