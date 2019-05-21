JUST IN
Business Standard

Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 56.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 85.92 crore

Net profit of Celebrity Fashions declined 56.85% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 85.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 231.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 203.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.9276.48 12 231.39203.54 14 OPM %5.6311.13 -7.614.99 - PBDT3.307.04 -53 9.096.01 51 PBT2.335.40 -57 3.24-0.88 LP NP2.335.40 -57 3.24-0.88 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
