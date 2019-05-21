Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 56.85% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 85.92 croreNet profit of Celebrity Fashions declined 56.85% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 85.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 231.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 203.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.9276.48 12 231.39203.54 14 OPM %5.6311.13 -7.614.99 - PBDT3.307.04 -53 9.096.01 51 PBT2.335.40 -57 3.24-0.88 LP NP2.335.40 -57 3.24-0.88 LP
