Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 40.17 croreNet profit of Celebrity Fashions declined 59.68% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1736.95 9 OPM %8.3614.21 -PBDT2.885.35 -46 PBT1.253.10 -60 NP1.253.10 -60
