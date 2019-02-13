JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 40.17 crore

Net profit of Celebrity Fashions declined 59.68% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.1736.95 9 OPM %8.3614.21 -PBDT2.885.35 -46 PBT1.253.10 -60 NP1.253.10 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements