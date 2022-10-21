JUST IN
Laurus Labs Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 233 cr
Cella Space reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.80% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Cella Space reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.80% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.761.25 41 OPM %69.3278.40 -PBDT0.600.13 362 PBT0.23-0.18 LP NP0.23-0.18 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:23 IST

