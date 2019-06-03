JUST IN
Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 35.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 13.78 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 35.52% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.95% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 48.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.7812.84 7 48.1037.11 30 OPM %18.5820.48 -16.5715.44 - PBDT2.802.58 9 7.575.07 49 PBT2.292.25 2 6.564.29 53 NP1.181.83 -36 4.943.48 42

