JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Business Standard

Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 13.52 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 13.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.5213.51 0 OPM %9.257.33 -PBDT0.760.66 15 PBT0.570.48 19 NP0.410.36 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements