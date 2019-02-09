Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the September 2018 quarter
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 13.52 croreNet profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 13.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.5213.51 0 OPM %9.257.33 -PBDT0.760.66 15 PBT0.570.48 19 NP0.410.36 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU