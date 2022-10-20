Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 70.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.07% to Rs 6184.35 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 70.04% to Rs 341.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 200.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.07% to Rs 6184.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5518.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

