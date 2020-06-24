Central Bank of India extends winning spree

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 17.9, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 50.52% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Central Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.9, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Central Bank of India has added around 36.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 41.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1523.9, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

