Central Bank of India gains for fifth session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 23.25, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.77% in last one year as compared to a 56.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 83.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Central Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.25, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 15726.15. The Sensex is at 52252.51, down 0.15%. Central Bank of India has risen around 40.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 15.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2500.65, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 311.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)