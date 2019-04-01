Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 36.4, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 48.48% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% jump in and a 20.29% jump in the PSU Bank index.

is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.4, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11708.3. The Sensex is at 38983.6, up 0.8%. has gained around 13.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 18.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3339.35, up 2.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)