Central Bank of India rallies nearly 10%

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 18.8, up 9.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.5% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 82.34% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.8, up 9.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. Central Bank of India has risen around 3.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2169.45, up 4.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 218.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

