Central Bank of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1680.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.19% to Rs 5954.72 croreNet Loss of Central Bank of India reported to Rs 1680.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2484.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 8.19% to Rs 5954.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5504.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1255.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5616.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 4.07% to Rs 23675.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22748.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income5954.725504.04 8 23675.5922748.62 4 OPM %26.30-8.39 -48.4623.61 - PBDT-1663.96-3205.13 48 -909.66-8147.72 89 PBT-1663.96-3205.13 48 -909.66-8147.72 89 NP-1680.18-2484.77 32 -1255.72-5616.92 78
