Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 24.15, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 70.77% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% rally in NIFTY and a 35.17% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Central Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.15, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17052.85. The Sensex is at 57879.3, down 0.04%.Central Bank of India has eased around 10.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 5.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3675.45, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

