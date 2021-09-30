Central Bank of India soars 9.43%, Gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 23.2, up 9.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.71% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% gain in NIFTY and a 93.58% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.2, up 9.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. Central Bank of India has added around 11.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 7.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2463.45, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 387.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

