Central Bank of India spurts 4.69%, gains for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 21.2, up 4.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.48% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 38.74% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Central Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.2, up 4.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. Central Bank of India has gained around 17.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 17.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2932.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)