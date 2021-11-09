Central Bank of India stays supported

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 22.6, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.72% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 111.56% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.6, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18042.45. The Sensex is at 60398.7, down 0.24%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 0.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 18.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3016.45, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

