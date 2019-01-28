Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.07% to Rs 46.17 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 10.76% to Rs 28.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.07% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales46.1751.34 -10 OPM %49.3860.85 -PBDT38.8537.16 5 PBT36.2735.32 3 NP28.0925.36 11
