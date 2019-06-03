Centron Industrial Alliance standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 55.38% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Industrial Alliance declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.38% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 91.72% to Rs 9.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

