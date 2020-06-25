Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.66% to Rs 122.59 crore

Net profit of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 28.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 108.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.66% to Rs 122.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.33% to Rs 14.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.53% to Rs 469.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales122.5989.05 38 469.83377.29 25 OPM %34.2640.81 -32.55-31.15 - PBDT7.270.57 1175 -35.30-253.52 86 PBT2.19-4.58 LP -55.33-260.48 79 NP28.79-108.73 LP 14.4573.47 -80

