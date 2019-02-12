Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 6.15 croreNet loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.156.23 -1 OPM %-182.11-85.07 -PBDT-21.116.39 PL PBT-21.436.05 PL NP-18.106.01 PL
