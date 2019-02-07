Centum Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 108.32% to Rs 153.22 croreNet profit of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 25.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 108.32% to Rs 153.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales153.2273.55 108 OPM %16.36-5.38 -PBDT27.16-2.67 LP PBT24.06-5.71 LP NP25.22-6.39 LP
