Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 883.74 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 12.59% to Rs 82.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 883.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 854.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.883.74854.7914.5617.57129.56153.47110.23134.7382.2494.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)