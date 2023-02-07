Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.59% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.02% in the September 2022 quarter
Century Plyboards Q2 PAT declines 5% YoY to Rs 94 cr
Century Panels acquires Century Adhesives & Chemicals
Century Enka to acquire additional stake in ABREL Century Energy
Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.37% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 883.74 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 12.59% to Rs 82.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 883.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 854.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales883.74854.79 3 OPM %14.5617.57 -PBDT129.56153.47 -16 PBT110.23134.73 -18 NP82.2494.09 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU