Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 883.74 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 12.59% to Rs 82.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 883.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 854.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales883.74854.79 3 OPM %14.5617.57 -PBDT129.56153.47 -16 PBT110.23134.73 -18 NP82.2494.09 -13

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

