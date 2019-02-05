JUST IN
Bharti Airtel update on its debt situation following ratings action by Moody's
Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 11.25% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 578.89 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 11.25% to Rs 41.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 578.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 509.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales578.89509.93 14 OPM %13.1217.21 -PBDT71.2585.72 -17 PBT57.6559.42 -3 NP41.4146.66 -11

February 05 2019

