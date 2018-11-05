Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 5.78% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 564.45 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 5.78% to Rs 37.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 40.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 564.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 474.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales564.45474.55 19 OPM %13.1515.60 -PBDT59.7366.74 -11 PBT48.4752.92 -8 NP37.8240.14 -6
