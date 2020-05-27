Century Plyboards provides update on impact of Amphan

Century Plyboards (India) said that cyclone Amphan has lead to extensive damage to the factory shed and building at Joka factory near Kolkata.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 May 2020. Shares of Century Plyboards (India) shed 0.15% to close at Rs 102.95 on 26 May 2020.

Cyclone Amphan had struck the district of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on 20 May 2020. Century Plyboards (India) said that the plant production has been partly shut down and all measures are being taken to resume the operations safely. The plant is adequately covered under insurance and overall impact is not expected to be material, the company said.

Century Plyboards (India) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of quality plywood, laminate sheets, fiberboard and marine wood.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)