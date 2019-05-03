Century Textiles & Industries standalone net profit rises 109.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.29% to Rs 842.27 crore

Net profit of rose 109.42% to Rs 227.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 842.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 880.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.26% to Rs 681.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 3630.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3736.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

842.27880.023630.233736.8627.5127.7726.4621.56364.84216.661138.37731.52317.28166.12945.37532.21227.62108.69681.07371.65

