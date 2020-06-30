Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 297.85 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 3.00% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 297.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 416.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 113.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.46% to Rs 1223.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1351.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

297.85416.971223.691351.5514.2115.9413.5214.6744.8970.08173.65208.2734.3362.10134.87180.2937.2438.39113.25115.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)