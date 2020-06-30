Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 297.85 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 3.00% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 297.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 416.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 113.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.46% to Rs 1223.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1351.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales297.85416.97 -29 1223.691351.55 -9 OPM %14.2115.94 -13.5214.67 - PBDT44.8970.08 -36 173.65208.27 -17 PBT34.3362.10 -45 134.87180.29 -25 NP37.2438.39 -3 113.25115.12 -2
