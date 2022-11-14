CES consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 112.12 crore

Net profit of CES declined 16.20% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 112.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.112.1297.9810.9013.8914.2414.7213.1213.459.3611.17

