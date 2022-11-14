CES consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 112.12 crore

Net profit of CES declined 16.20% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 112.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.1297.98 14 OPM %10.9013.89 -PBDT14.2414.72 -3 PBT13.1213.45 -2 NP9.3611.17 -16

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:31 IST

