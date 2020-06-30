CES standalone net profit declines 27.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 29.17 crore

Net profit of CES declined 27.58% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.32% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 113.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

