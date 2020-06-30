CES standalone net profit declines 27.58% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wintac standalone net profit declines 71.82% in the March 2020 quarter
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 87.66% in the March 2020 quarter
Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Reyaz Naikoo: From a maths teacher to a calculative Hizbul militant
-
Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 29.17 croreNet profit of CES declined 27.58% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 29.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.32% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 113.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.1726.06 12 113.3999.98 13 OPM %9.7018.69 -11.079.62 - PBDT3.395.38 -37 14.5011.46 27 PBT2.494.47 -44 11.078.29 34 NP2.603.59 -28 9.464.77 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU