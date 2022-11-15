CESC consolidated net profit declines 8.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 3913.00 croreNet profit of CESC declined 8.96% to Rs 305.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 3913.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3494.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3913.003494.00 12 OPM %12.5226.16 -PBDT637.00702.00 -9 PBT416.00480.00 -13 NP305.00335.00 -9
