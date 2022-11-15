CESC consolidated net profit declines 8.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 3913.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 8.96% to Rs 305.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 3913.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3494.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3913.003494.0012.5226.16637.00702.00416.00480.00305.00335.00

