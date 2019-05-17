CESC Ventures standalone net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.87% to Rs 16.55 crore

Net profit of Ventures rose 18.31% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2759.57% to Rs 65.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 149.40% to Rs 62.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

16.5512.5562.6025.1036.4418.9619.628.577.433.1474.184.387.433.1474.184.382.522.1365.772.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)