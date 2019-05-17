CESC Ventures standalone net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.87% to Rs 16.55 croreNet profit of CESC Ventures rose 18.31% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2759.57% to Rs 65.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 149.40% to Rs 62.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.5512.55 32 62.6025.10 149 OPM %36.4418.96 -19.628.57 - PBDT7.433.14 137 74.184.38 1594 PBT7.433.14 137 74.184.38 1594 NP2.522.13 18 65.772.30 2760
