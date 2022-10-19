CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 11.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 1696.27 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 11.34% to Rs 178.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 1696.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1453.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1696.271453.7915.3111.77265.56168.61240.81143.64178.98201.87

