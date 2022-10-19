JUST IN
Board of CG Power approves capex of Rs 230 for increasing capacity of LT motors
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 11.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 1696.27 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 11.34% to Rs 178.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 1696.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1453.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1696.271453.79 17 OPM %15.3111.77 -PBDT265.56168.61 57 PBT240.81143.64 68 NP178.98201.87 -11

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:10 IST

