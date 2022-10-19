CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 11.34% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Emergent Industrial Solutions standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2022 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 62.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 64.45% in the March 2022 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 137.80% in the June 2022 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions standalone net profit declines 83.82% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 1696.27 croreNet profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 11.34% to Rs 178.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 1696.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1453.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1696.271453.79 17 OPM %15.3111.77 -PBDT265.56168.61 57 PBT240.81143.64 68 NP178.98201.87 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU