CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Surges 1.64%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost 8.82% over last one month compared to 2.03% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.25% drop in the SENSEX

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd gained 1.64% today to trade at Rs 291.6. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.61% to quote at 34409.71. The index is down 2.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 1.16% and Larsen & Toubro Ltd added 1.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 25.88 % over last one year compared to the 0.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost 8.82% over last one month compared to 2.03% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.25% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5206 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 338.5 on 14 Feb 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 157.9 on 11 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)