CG Power tumbles after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 263 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions hit a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 21.85 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 262.88 crore in Q1 June 2020, higher than net loss of Rs 73.60 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Net sales slumped 79.5% to Rs 362.73 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 237.39 crore in Q1 June 2020, higher than pre-tax loss of Rs 80.85 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter tanked 99.5% to Rs 0.01 crore as against Rs 2.10 crore in Q1 June 2019. The Q1 earnings were announced after trading hours yesterday, 8 September 2020.

The lockdown affected the company's customers and vendors, resulting in diminished sales, ordering and manufacturing activities. With the easing of lockdown and upon receipt of requisite approvals, the group has commenced limited operations at all its plants from 29 April 2020 and is gradually ramping up production, sales and allied activities, in India and overseas.

Avantha Group Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions (CG) is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. CG's offerings include electrical products, systems and services for utilities, power generation and industries.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 67.156. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 13.44 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 9.60.

