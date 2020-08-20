JUST IN
CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 11.00 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 157.75% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.009.04 22 OPM %25.2711.17 -PBDT2.801.12 150 PBT2.541.00 154 NP1.830.71 158

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:18 IST

