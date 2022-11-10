CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.76% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 40.53% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.76% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.9212.5525.2623.984.803.284.403.023.192.27

