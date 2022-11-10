JUST IN
A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter
CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.76% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 40.53% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.76% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.9212.55 51 OPM %25.2623.98 -PBDT4.803.28 46 PBT4.403.02 46 NP3.192.27 41

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:39 IST

