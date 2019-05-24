CG-VAK Software & Exports standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 4.69 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 210.81% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 20.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.693.89 21 20.3514.26 43 OPM %11.7310.54 -24.2810.24 - PBDT0.610.55 11 5.151.83 181 PBT0.520.47 11 4.811.55 210 NP0.320.42 -24 3.451.11 211
