CG-VAK Software & Exports standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 4.69 crore

Net profit of & Exports declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 210.81% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 20.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.693.8920.3514.2611.7310.5424.2810.240.610.555.151.830.520.474.811.550.320.423.451.11

