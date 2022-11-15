Chadha Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.71% to Rs 172.53 croreNet profit of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.71% to Rs 172.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales172.53124.38 39 OPM %11.07-10.10 -PBDT13.80-18.77 LP PBT11.51-21.09 LP NP8.61-15.88 LP
