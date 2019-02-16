Chadha Papers standalone net profit rises 61.24% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 125.19 crore

Net profit of Chadha Papers rose 61.24% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 125.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 110.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales125.19110.13 14 OPM %10.806.25 -PBDT9.856.53 51 PBT7.824.62 69 NP4.953.07 61

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

